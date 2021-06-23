I notice John Bercow has jumped ship and joined the Labour Party. The story on social media is that it’s so he can be nominated for entry into the House of Lords - through the back door.
Mick Horsman, Moorland Road, York
Starmer will welcome Bercow with open arms
Sir Keir Starmer should welcome ex speaker John Bercow with open arms. It will reunite two peas from the same pod - both zealous Europhiles, detested Brexit, long time members of Whitehall’s ‘we know best’ club...
Peter Rickaby, West Park, Selby