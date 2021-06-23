I write regarding your report in Saturday’s edition headlined ‘Dad faces jail for not wearing mask’ (The Press, June 19).
If you live/visit/work in a country you are expected to live by its laws. Apparently Mr Glynn doesn’t believe in wearing face masks so doesn’t bother. Perhaps when he returns to the UK he might try breaking those laws here in which he doesn’t believe - and see how that goes down with our law enforcement.
Nigel Evans, Upper Poppleton
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment