SELBY College is sending more than 80 pieces of sports kit to help children and adults in some of the world’s poorest countries.

The donation to countries across the developing world includes a mixture of the college’s football, rugby and netball kits

“Whether it be a rugby, netball or football kit, the feeling of exhilaration of putting on a sports kit is priceless and is something which our students have been fortunate enough to enjoy," said Matty Duck, Sports Development Officer at Selby College.

"We really wanted to make sure that both children and adults in developing countries are able to experience this joy, which is why we gathered up all of our old sports kits so that we could make a significant donation to KitAid.

"We hope that the donation will go to good use and will put a smile on someone’s face."

KitAid is a charity that recycles once loved football kits and distributes it to underprivileged children and adults.

Since KitAid began in 1998, it has sent out more than 700,000 kits to children and adults in 55 different countries across the world.

It comes as the sports department prepares for its Sport Awards evening, which celebrates the successes of its Sports teams and individual students at the college. The Awards, which will take place on Friday, June 25, at Selby Rugby Club.

Mr Duck said: “After what has been a challenging year for all of our students, we are really looking forward to being able to acknowledge their achievements and celebrate their successes.

"They have worked significantly hard and demonstrated such great resilience and determination to achieve their best, despite the circumstances.

"Unfortunately, we were unable to host the ceremony last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, so we’re extremely pleased that the current Government guidance will allow us to enjoy a fun, yet safe evening all together."