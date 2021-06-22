A woman was sexually assaulted as she was walking along a path beside a York church in the early hours of Sunday morning.

She was approached by a man on the pedestrian crossing near Dominic Pizza on Lawrence Street between 2am and 2.30am.

The man started talking to her. They were then joined by another man, who walked along Lawrence Steet with them, before they turned off to walk along the path at the side of St Lawrence's Church.

The woman was then sexually assaulted - but managed to run off from the men before coming across a group of people who walked her home.

Police say there were several cars and other vehicles on Lawrence Street at the time of the assault.

They have appealed for motorists to contact them with dashcam footage of the woman and one or both of the men, who were walking along Lawrence Street towards James Street.

The men were both wearing jeans and dark-coloured jackets and the victim was wearing a brown fleece-style jacket.

Officers also want to speak to the group of people who helped the woman and walked her home.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass on information for incident number 12210143780. Alternatively email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.