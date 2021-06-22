ALL Year 6 pupils at a York primary school must self isolate for a week after more than one child tested positive for Covid.
Hempland Primary School in Whitby Avenue, Heworth, has told parents that children in the year group must self isolate up to and including next Monday, and can only return to school next Tuesday.
It said in an email to parents that there had been ‘more than one positive case in the Year 6 bubble, therefore all children in Year 6 must isolate,’ adding: “We will keep you updated should there be further cases.”
It is understood that children in the school's early years department have also been self isolating after a case was confirmed.
The Press approached the school for comment but no one was available.
Covid cases have been increasing rapidly across the country in young people, who have mostly not been vaccinated.
Whether or not children should be vaccinated against coronavirus is a "really close call,'Calum Semple, professor of child health and outbreak medicine, has said.
City of York Council’s Covid data tracker report said last Friday that 18 children of primary or secondary school age had tested positive at 12 different schools.