I HATE to say it, but I wish Covid restrictions would remain on public transport.

How much easier and more relaxing bus travel was when the world and his wife were not piling on. It was all so orderly, pleasurable even.

Now buses are back to their normal squash-into-a-seat-if-you-can-find-one state.

Trains, while still quite civilised once you’re on board, are once again subject to people surging forward as the doors open to get on first.

I haven’t missed this sort of behaviour one little bit.