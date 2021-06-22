A THIEF who targeted three Co-op stores 17 miles apart has faced justice - thanks to alert shop staff.

Lee James Powell, 35, used a Vauxhall Astra as he travelled between York, Knaresborough and Acomb to carry out his crimes, York Magistrates' Court heard.

Phil Morris, prosecuting, said staff spotted him getting into the car as he left the Co-op store in Beckfield Lane, Acomb, with £65.55 of food and alcohol he had not paid for on September 14 and sent out an alert.

Shortly afterwards, staff at the Co-op store at the service station in Great North Way, Poppleton, spotted the car pull up on its forecourt and fill up with £45.05 of petrol.

“When he came in to pretend to pay, he said he had left his wallet at the till in the previous store,” said Mr Morris.

“(He said) he lives round the corner, would be back in five minutes.”

Powell filled in a “no means to pay” form giving a false name and false address, pocketed a bottle of cider and left without paying for it either. Staff contacted police.

On September 3, he had been in Knaresborough where he twice stole from the Co-op store in Wetherby Road. Including petrol, he got away with items worth £176.80.

Powell, of Greenfields, Haxby Road, York, pleaded guilty to four charges of theft and one of fraud by giving false details. He was ordered to pay £176.80 compensation and a £50 fine.

He told magistrates he didn’t work and was on a disability allowance, but his wife worked.

For Powell, Andrew Craven said at the time of the thefts last year he “seems to have gone off the rails” and was in a “poor state”.