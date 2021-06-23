YORK'S entrepreneurs of the future can now apply for a workshop that will turn their hobbies and dreams into a business.

The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub has partnered with Rebel Business School to help would-be start-ups get their ideas off the ground. The first of five two-week courses kicks off on July 5 and registrations are open via the Growth Hub’s website.

Designed to inspire people and boost confidence, the Rebel Business School is aimed at everyone, from those with no cash and no business experience to fledgling start-ups that need guidance to keep them on track.

The online training schedule includes a mix of practical sessions, one-to-one coaching, workshop sessions and local peer support.

To book a slot visit www.ynygrowthhub.com/events/start-your-business-free-online-course/

Rebel’s events are led by successful entrepreneurs and professionals and attendees can expect a different approach to starting a business.

The event will be live streamed online between 10am – 3pm until July 16.

Simon Paine, Rebel Business School co-founder and CEO, said: "There’s nothing better than meeting someone with no business experience and guiding them through their first sale - it can transform lives.

“You don’t need money, experience or a university degree to start a business. You just need an idea, some passion and a bit of help.”

“Many of those attending will leave with a business and a first sale. Those who don’t will still take away business skills, practical advice and confidence. We like to say: ‘this is the best business course money can’t buy’.”

At a similar event held earlier this year, over a quarter of attendees started a new business and gained their first sale within five days.

“The Rebel Business School welcomes people of all ages who are thinking about self-employment,” Andrew Raby, York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub Manager, said.

“Whether you are at the beginning of your start-up journey, or an already established business looking for new ways to grow and adapt, the course aims to provide the information, inspiration and practical advice to teach you how to build and evolve your business.”