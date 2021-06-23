The rubbish we throw away can spell death to wild animals. But there are simple steps that we can take to help protect wildlife

Every year, about 5,000 animals suffer and die because of the irresponsible disposal of litter. But with a little thought, we can save numerous animal lives.

Lynne, a York member of Animal Aid, has compiled this advice:

"Many injured or trapped animals are never found. This figure spikes in summer as hedgehogs, foxes, cats and other small animals try to reach food or liquid at the bottom of cans and glass jars, resulting in their head becoming wedged causing them to suffocate or starve. To help prevent this, please clean and empty all food containers, and crush cans by standing on one end. Cut plastic cups and yoghurt pots in half and replace caps on glass jars.

"Soda cans attract small animals looking for food and shade. Please rinse and crush before recycling. Fold back the tab to block off the hole on the top.

"Animals often step in gum, which becomes matted in their fur or feathers, making it difficult for them to move. Please wrap gum in paper before binning.

"This year has seen a dramatic increase in single-use face masks. Cut the straps on these before disposal as animals can become tangled in them.

"Cardboard boxes, kitchen and toilet roll holders should be cut and flattened; and tie knots in plastic bags to prevent animals climbing inside and suffocating or choking. Better still, cut plastic bags and carriers in half to avoid animals becoming trapped inside.

"Many birds get elastic bands wound around their beak and choke on them. Re-use or cut them before binning. Balloon releases and Chinese Lanterns also injure animals, which become trapped and entangled in them. Please deflate and cut balloons before binning. Even degradable balloons take several weeks to degrade, but it only takes a second for an animal to swallow and choke.

"Plastic ring pulls are dangerous as these can trap an animal or birds. Please cut these before binning or recycling including all sections of plastic six-pack rings and the inner diamonds.

"Discarded fishing tackle wraps around birds’ beaks or wings. Lines and hooks pierce skin and become embedded or swallowed. Please fish responsibly to prevent harm to wildlife and our environment and take your fishing litter/tackle home.

"By re-using our shopping bags and choosing paper bags, we can help ensure our trash doesn’t harm animals or our environment. A little thought for our animal friends can save many lives. "

Contact animalaid.org.uk for more information