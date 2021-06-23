A YORK nurse has scooped a top award for her leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chris Finch has been awarded the Silver Chief Nursing Officer’s Award for her leadership within infection prevention and control within Nuffield Health’s 31 hospitals and 113 fitness and wellbeing centres across the UK.

Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, made a ‘surprise’ appearance on a routine, virtual nursing leadership meeting at Nuffield Health to present Chris with the coveted Silver award, giving a tribute to her work during the pandemic

“The Covid-19 global health emergency has been challenging for us all professionally and personally and we have seen nurses like Chris come to the fore,” said Ms May.

“Infection prevention and control is extremely important. She thoroughly deserves this award for her leadership in this area.

“I thank her for stepping up to lead this vital work as part of the partnership between the NHS and independent sector.”

Launched in 2019, the Silver Chief Nursing Officer’s Award recognises major contributions to patients and the profession and the enormous range of "skills, expertise, and enduring compassion" that modern nursing and midwifery represents.

The award is rarely awarded to a nurse from an independent hospital group.

Chris, Nuffield Health’s quality lead for infection prevention who lives in Copmanthorpe, said: “Our infection, prevention and control team pulled together so well at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and we shared knowledge across the charity.

“I thank everyone who has played such a valuable role, from our housekeepers, matrons, hospital teams and fitness and wellbeing centre sites - it was a real team effort.”

Chris was nominated for the award by her colleagues at Nuffield Health for her leadership on infection prevention and control during the Covid-19 pandemic, leading and educating different teams across the charity.