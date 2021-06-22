NORTH Yorkshire Moors Railway (NYMR) says that the last places are being ‘snapped up’ quickly for its popular workshops designed for photographers of all abilities.
Led by professional photographer, author and teacher John Potter, the workshops are £125 per person and are offered at a beginner or intermediate level, ensuring suitability for all skill sets and experience.
During the one-day workshop, people can learn how to use a digital camera more creatively and how to take good quality location and landscape images.
Workshop participants will get to travel on the heritage railway, visiting key milestones and locations for a variety of landscape and station photography including Pickering Station.
The course is only suitable for adults.
For more information, go to: www.nymr.co.uk/digital-photography-workshops