YORK's only five-star hotel is hosting its very own careers open day in a bid to fill 24 vacancies.

The event at The Grand offers guaranteed interviews for attendees across a range of roles as demand grows among staycationers for high-quality hospitality in Yorkshire.

Meanwhile, plans are taking shape for a new alfresco drinking and dining area at the hotel for summer and special occasions.

The Courtyard, at The Grand, is one of the plans the new executive chef, Nicolas De Visch, is working on as he looks to expand his team and enhance the hotel’s dining outlets.

The careers event is from 10.30am until 6.30pm on June 30. To attend, use Eventbrite to search for The Grand, York and book an interview time, email HR@thegrandyork.co.uk or drop in to the White Rose Lounge on the day.

General manager Simon Mahon said: “Since reopening our doors we have seen a huge uplift in demand for five-star Yorkshire hospitality.

"People who may have previously travelled further afield have realised how fantastic York is as a destination and the whole city is vibrant.

“There has been a massive uptake for afternoon tea and spa experiences - breakfast and dinner are busier than ever before too. Our new cocktail list is creating a real buzz for our guests and we are working with expert providers to ensure we deliver hospitality at its finest.”

He added: “We’re partnering with a number of brands, both local and further afield, in order to provide our guests with as much activity choice as possible when they visit us.

“We’re also introducing a new Experiential Programme where guests will be delighted by spontaneous goings on at the hotel from chocolate fountains to picnic afternoon teas and martini flights.

“When we reopened our doors most recently, we welcomed our new executive chef, Nicolas De Visch, who has huge plans from expanding his kitchen brigade to enhancing all dining outlets and launching a new and exciting drinking and dining area called The Courtyard.

“This will provide an alternative alfresco dining experience which is perfect for summer, weddings and much more.”

Vacancies include pastry chef, head breakfast chef, porter, front of house, luggage porter/car jockey, reception and concierge roles, sales and marketing, wedding sales and planning, food and beverage, bar work, maintenance and housekeeping.