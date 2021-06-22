Niorthern Powergrid engineers will be switching off the power supply to 20 properties in the York Road area of Strensall this morning to allow repairs to be carried out.
The power will go off at 9:30am but is expected to be restored by 2pm.
Data returned from the Piano 'meterActive/meterExpired' callback event.
Niorthern Powergrid engineers will be switching off the power supply to 20 properties in the York Road area of Strensall this morning to allow repairs to be carried out.
The power will go off at 9:30am but is expected to be restored by 2pm.