THE Covid rate has soared in an area of North Yorkshire to more than double Bolton's - while York's has risen above the UK and English average.
Public Health England said today that the seven day rolling infection rate in Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford in the week to June 17 was 560.7 per 100,000, after 60 cases were confirmed.
Bolton, which for a while recently was the UK’s worst Covid hotspot, had a rate of only 253.2 yesterday.
The soaring number of cases in Sherburn has pushed up the rate for the whole of the Selby district to 135.7, the highest district rate in North Yorkshire.
The rolling rate in the City of York Council area has risen to 102.6 per 100,000 population, up from 89.7 on Monday, and higher than the UK average of 93.7 and the average for England of 94.6.
The rate in North Yorkshire has increased to 71.5 from 63.1 and in East Yorkshire it rose to 42.2 from 39.
