AN AREA of North Yorkshire is becoming a Covid hotspot, with its soaring rate now higher than Bolton's.
Public Health England says the weekly rolling infection rate in Sherburn in Elmet and South Milford in the week to June 16 was 411.2 per 100,000 population after 42 cases were confirmed.
Bolton, which for a while was the UK's worst Covid hotspot, had a rate of only 257 after recent falls in case numbers.
However, Blackburn with Darwen's was higher than Sherburn's, at 535.8.
The soaring number of cases in Sherburn has pushed up the rate for the whole of the Selby district to 111.5, the highest district rate in North Yorkshire -even though rates are extremely low in Selby Town itself, which is just 44.6 after six cases were confirmed.