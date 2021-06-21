A teenage girl was injured in an "altercation" involving a group of young people near Millennium Bridge in York, police say.
The teenager required hospital treatment following the incident, which happened just before 9pm on Friday, June 18.
Two other female teenagers have been arrested in connection with the incident and released on bail while inquiries continue, North Yorkshire Police said.
The force is now appealing for witnesses and information.
A spokesperson said: "During the incident a female teenager suffered injuries requiring hospital treatment.
"Two other female teenagers have been arrested and released on bail while police inquiries continue.
"Officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, police are appealing for information about any other individuals who may be involved, and want to hear from anyone who has any footage of the incident."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option two, and ask for Investigator 3796 Amy Fenwick. You can also email amy.fenwick@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210142365.
Comments are closed on this article.