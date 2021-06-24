THE next generation of talent is set to feature in York College's pop-up and virtual creative show for 2021.

York College & University Centre will open its doors once again for a pop-up Creative Show - celebrating the hard work and student outcomes from the class College’s BA degree programmes.

From June 24 to July 1, the show will feature work by BA (Hons) Fashion Design & Product Innovation, BA (Hons) Graphic Arts and BA (Hons) Contemporary Craft students will exhibit their Final Major Projects in various locations around the College.

Rob Baxter, head of art and design said: “This year has been an extraordinary year, but I have been amazed at how all our students have been able to be creative despite all of the restrictions that this year has brought.

"It just shows the power of adaptability that students have been able to draw from and credit must also go to the staff who have supported the students through this- giving them the necessary creative problem-solving skills for their future career paths.

"I am really pleased we have been able to put on a physical show this year.

"This work and the work of all of our students in Art and Design and the BA Media Make-up can be viewed in our Virtual Creative Show and I hope that this will inspire you all to be more creative in the future.”

For those unable to make the show, there will be a virtual art show with explanations on the inspirations and aspirations of hundreds of art and design students. There will be something for everyone - including drawing, painting, print-making, glass, ceramics, jewellery, sculpture, 3D, product design, film, digital imaging, animation, photography, design and graphics, fashion and media make-up.

You can book tickets by visiting the Event Brite page, https://bit.ly/3cWWMto