Police are searching for a convicted killer who has been recalled to prison after being released on licence last August.
William Kerr, 59, was found guilty of a murder in West Yorkshire in June 1998.
He was released from prison on licence in August 2020.
But his licence was revoked and he has now been recalled to custody after failing to attend appointments with his probation officer, failing to live at an approved address, and displaying 'poor behaviour'.
Kerr is known to have connections across Yorkshire.
North Yorkshire Police are urging members of the public to get in touch as a matter of urgency if they see him, or know where he is.
To provide information, dial 101 – for an immediate sighting, dial 999.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12210137101 when passing on information.