POLICE have put out an appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was found unconscious on Peasholm Road in Scarborough in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The cyclist, a man in his thirties, was found by a passer-by not far from the crazy golf course, at about 2am yesterday.
He was taken to Hull Royal Infirmary with a serious head injury, although his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
The road was closed at Peasholm, North Marine Road and Victoria Park yesterday while officers worked at the scene to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone who was travelling in the area late on Saturday night, or early on Sunday morning, is asked to contact police on 101 - press 1 and pass information to the force control room. Please use reference number 12210143237 when passing on any information.