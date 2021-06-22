AS a disabled person, York city centre has become much less accessible since the pandemic as more streets have been closed to drivers like me with blue badges.
Fossgate had already been shut. Blake Street and Castlegate also being off-limits is the last straw, severely affecting my independence as I cannot walk very far and cannot now reach e.g. shops on Coney Street without being taken in a wheelchair.
I do appreciate the needs of pedestrians and for slow, careful driving on the footstreets – if we are ever allowed to do so again.
Older and disabled people have been hit by Covid in so many ways, from deaths and reduced visits to care homes to cuts in social care provision and lack of benefit rises.
Sue Fowler, Albemarle Road, York
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment