TO the writer of the race-hate letter sent to York families:

You wrote: ‘We have won Brexit. It’s time for you to go back to werever(sic) you came from.’ Those sentences are unfair, unjust, and untrue. The vote for Brexit was about leaving the EU. It was not a vote to expel from the UK all people who were not born here.

You wrote: ‘We don’t need foregniers (sic) taking our housing, our jobs, our gp places.’ Have these families taken your house from you, so that you are now homeless? Please produce evidence of this. Which of ‘your jobs’ have these two families taken from you?

Is it the 5,000 vacancies for hospital doctors, the 15,000 NHS nursing vacancies, or the shortage of chefs to work in restaurants? Your letter has caused hurt and fear to these innocent victims of your hateful words.

You say: ‘We won’t be happy until you people leave our country.’ Why do you use the word ‘we’? You do not speak for me or my family and friends nor for York which is a nationally recognised City of Sanctuary.

I suggest that you write a letter to York Press, apologising to the families for the distress you caused them.

Apologise also to the people of York for your actions. Please include your name in the letter, as I have done here. You felt confident enough to send letters to your victims. Stand by your views and identify yourself to the city.

Paul Wordsworth,

York City of Sanctuary, Burniston Grove, York

The writers of these letters are cowards

THE anonymous letters sent to legitimate immigrants calling on them to return to their home country are deplorable.

They are sent by cowards; people unwilling to identify themselves because they are frightened they may be openly challenged or taken to court for defamation.

Matthew Laverack, Eldon Street,York