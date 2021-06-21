A woman punched and repeatedly spat at a man and kicked his dog in the face during an unprovoked racial attack, a court heard.

Suzanne Marie Young, 52, who claims to be a dog lover, has fled York to escape death threats made to her on social media after video of her actions on June 9 last year was made public, York Magistrates' Court heard. She now lives at a secret West Midlands address.

"That must be a relief to people who live in York," district judge Adrian Lower told Young as she cried in the dock.

"I'm disgusted with you. I imagine every one is. I have very little sympathy for you.

"He (the dog walker) contributes (to society). You do not."

Sarah Tyrer, prosecuting, said Young threatened to shoot the dog walker at the start of the incident because she didn’t like the pet being off its lead. She didn't have a gun.

In the next 15 to 20 minutes, she punched him in the face, repeatedly spat on him as he tried to avoid her and called him racist names.

The Akita dog went over to her.

"She was wagging her tail, not aggressive at all," the dog walker told police later.

"The female (Young) then proceeded to kick her in the face. I clearly heard my dog yelp immediately. This felt horrible."

After examining her, a vet said the dog had suffered physical and psychological harm, but had no broken bones.

At one point, Young stood in a boxing stance and taunted the dog walker to hit her before trying to grab the dog. She fetched a glass bottle and threatened him with it.

Young pleaded guilty to two racist assaults, and one offence of cruelty to an animal. She was given a 42-week prison sentence suspended for two years and banned from keeping dogs for five years. Young, who lives on benefits, was also ordered to pay the dog walker £500.

For Young, Emily Calman said she was very sorry and remorseful and had learnt her lesson. She had given up drinking and had "significant mental health difficulties".

Young had "lived in fear" for a year and had reported the death threats to police. She is already working with probation after being released partway through a 32-week sentence for an unrelated harassment.