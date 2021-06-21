A BMW "collided" with a member of security staff at a York pub after attempts were made to stop a suspected drink driver from leaving the scene, police say.
North Yorkshire Police is appealing for witnesses and information about the collision which they say happened at a pub in Heworth, York.
A police spokesperson said: "The incident happened at 8pm on Friday, June 18, 2021, at the Walnut Tree Inn in Heworth, York, and involved a black BMW 3 Series car colliding with a member of security staff, after attempts were made to stop a suspected drunk driver from driving away.
"The member of staff was not injured.
"Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward, and for any information about the driver involved."
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210142345.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
