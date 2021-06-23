A FAMILY-run business which supplies products across the globe has had its busiest month in a decade.

PWM Sales Ltd , the long-standing concrete surface preparation specialists in Goole, East Yorkshire, is now looking to recruit more staff after a 'crazy' time, with its team working flat out.

Founded by Paul Welburn, PWM Sales has more than 30 years experience in the field of surface preparation and dust control, enjoying a strong reputation as a supplier of high-quality, innovative products, with a worldwide client base.

All of their products are fully developed and have been extensively tested and proven on site.

Their workshops are equipped to provide a complete service, ranging from a simple replacement to the bespoke CAD design and manufacture of a purpose-built machine.

Paul said that business had been very quiet during the first shutdown, but had dramatically picked up. "Covid and Brexit could have been the death knell but it hasn’t been," he said.

“It has been been flat out. We’re busy all the time; May was the busiest month we have had in 10 years. It must just be companies catching up on remedial and maintenance work, and domestic and commercial people doing likewise.

"We have been flat out; it’s been crazy. It has coincided with massive price increase in raw materials and difficulties obtaining material that’s been available for the last 30 years.

"From the conversations we are having with customers and contractors, they are saying the same thing. We are employing more people in stores and sales. There are nine of us at the moment, including an apprentice, and we need another four. But we want people who will be here for the next 20 years."

PWM Sales has been working with LOCALiQ, a leading UK digital marketing technology agency and part of Newsquest Media Group which owns The Press.

