TWO entrepreneurs who trained together in a Michelin-star restaurant are bringing an Italian pop-up kitchen to York.

Alessandro Venturi and Jacopo Di Carlo met in the South of Italy while working at prestigious restaurant Vitantonio Lombardo, nestled next to the vast Torrente Gravina canyon and Bradano river.

After years of working around the world with top chefs and culinary experts, the pair have created T'ART, described as a 'modern patisserie and dough project', at Fossgate Social.

With anything from purple bread, so-called 'pizzettes' and 100 per cent beer bread to a traditional Italian Pasta Dura loaf, the pair hope to bring unique treats to the city centre from June 30.

Using local produce and seasonal recipes, all treats will be made on-site with sweet, savoury, gluten-free or vegan options available.

"Our passion is pastries," Alessandro told The Press.

"We have a gluten free offer and a vegan offer so we tried to develop the recipe to make something delicious for them as well.

"We set up the kitchen upstairs so people can smell everything.

"This pop-up is all about the connection between our Italian Heritage and the use of local produce."

Alessandro's last pop-up venture A’ROMA PastaBar, a successful street-food truck in the Shambles Market, due to the first lockdown.

"It has been a harsh time when the Covid stopped the hospitality business in town," he said.

"I had to close my pasta bar, but now I am ready to start again with a new adventure and with a new partner.

"In York I have a good community who already support me. Everybody just said to me, 'It's such a shame after the pandemic I cannot taste your food again'. We feel at home in York.

"We are so happy to reopen for our loyal customers."

Alessandro gave his thanks to the Fossgate Social, owned by Sarah and Mike Lakin, for the opportunity to restart again with a new foodie mission.

In a joint statement, Alessandro and Jacobo said: "We would like to share our knowledge, passion and experience, and use the power of our Craft to make accessible to the public a memorable taste experience!"