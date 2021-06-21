FORESTRY England is offering the chance to see a selection of images from Earth Photo shortlisted works at an exhibition in Dalby Forest from Monday, June 28, to Sunday, September 19.
Earth Photo, the international competition and exhibition created by Forestry England and the Royal Geographical Society (with the Institute of British Geographers), showcases photographs and videos that document the natural world, its breathtaking beauty, and its ever-growing fragility.
The Dalby Forest outdoor exhibition will display 24 of the final shortlisted entries, allowing people to view the stunning images in the beautiful forest setting of Staindale.
The selection of images encompasses the Earth Photo categories: People, Place, Nature, and Changing Forests. A Climate of Change, the competition’s newest category, marks the UN climate change summit COP26, which will be held in Glasgow in November 2021.
Petra Young, Forestry England’s funding and development manager in Yorkshire district, said: “We are delighted to be once again one of three of the nation’s forests hosting the selected Earth Photo exhibition.
"This is a crucial year to shine a light on the natural world, our relationship with it and how we can better support it. COP26 will focus minds on the pressing issues that face our environment.
“The last year showed so many of us just how much we value and need nature to restore our wellbeing. Being able to see these Earth Photo images in the heart of Dalby Forest is a very special experience and we welcome everyone to visit safely and see them.”
For more information, go to: www.forestryengland.uk/forest-event/events-dalby-forest/earth-photo-exhibition-2021-dalby-forest