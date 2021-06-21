SHOCKED police officers who had stopped a car that was making a 'strange noise' found there were not only eight passengers in the vehicle, but it had no rear tyre.
Among the eight were a man in his 20s who was arrested, a baby, two toddlers and a young child; none of occupants were wearing seat belts.
North Yorkshire Police said the car was being driven on the 60mph A64 south of Scarborough in the early hours of Saturday morning.
They were conducting a seatbelt awareness campaign when they heard a strange noise coming from the Volkswagen’s wheels.
As well as the missing tyre and the overloaded car, police found one of the children upside down in the rear footwell
The car’s three remaining tyres were bald, with metal cord exposed
The driver didn’t have a licence and the vehicle was uninsured
He was charged with dangerous driving, driving without an appropriate licence and driving without insurance following the incident.
He is due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court soon. Police issued a prohibition order, preventing the car from being driven. The vehicle was taken away on a recovery truck.
