ONE of York's most prominent shop sites has been listed by estate agents after almost 30 years on the city’s highstreet.

The Disney shop in Parliament Street was marked as “a retail storefront for rent” by Green & Partners LLP 25 days ago.

The future of the store looks to be in doubt with reports from Walt Disney World News suggesting that all locations - apart from its London flagship store in Oxford Street - will be affected by closures.

The news comes just months after the Disney brand announced plans for 60 closures in North America as part of its new strategy to focus on online sales.

The shop is described by Green & Partners LLP as being in a “prominent location” “surrounded by established and independent retailers alike”.

It also boasts “heavy daytime foot traffic”, the estate agents said.

Phil Pinder, chair of York Retail Forum and director at York Bid, told The Press: “It’s incredibly sad to see a brand like this taking the decision to close all of their stores.

“The stores to my knowledge were profitable before the pandemic and I believe the York one’s been profitable since so it’s a bit of a strange decision.

“It’s probably been taken in Hollywood. I don’t think they’ve actually looked at each of the profits individually for the stores.

“I think they’ve just decided they’re moving online.

“Disney will discover a lot of what they sell is impulse buying.”

The Press contacted Disney for comment but received no response by the time of publication.

In 2007, the Disney Store assured customers and staff that it had no intention of closing after the company filed a change of use planning application with City of York Council.

Speculation at the time was later quashed by a spokeswoman for the applicant, Town Centre Securities, who said Disney had “no plans to close its store”.

She said the firm was assessing the potential of the building for the future.

More as we get it.