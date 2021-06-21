THE number of coronavirus patients being treated at York and Scarborough hospitals has risen again - but none are currently needing intensive care.
York Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust said today that it currently had seven confirmed and suspected Covid inpatients, up from five last Friday.
It said a total of 2,184 Covid patients had been discharged since the start of the pandemic last year, or were no longer being treated as having Covid.
The increase follows the recent surge in Covid cases in York and North Yorkshire as the Delta variant fuels a third wave across the country, but the total number of patients is still hugely lower than the numbers being treated at the height of the second wave in January, which peaked at 242 across the two hospitals.
Experts say vaccination provides considerable protection against catching the disease, and also against needing hospitalisation and intensive care if it has been caught.