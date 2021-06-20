A SHIRE enthusiast has driven his horses through York while on a 600-mile trip from Gloucestershire to northeast Scotland to raise funds for a charity which helped his police officer brother after he was badly injured on duty.
Jamie Alcock, who runs Coldcroft Shires, is camping out with the horses during the challenge, which is raising money for Police Care UK and The Fire Fighters Charity, which support serving and retired police officers and firefighters when they have been harmed as a result of their work.
Jamie’s brother PC John Alcock was an officer serving in Morayshire when he was involved in a car accident while heading to a royal protection shift at Balmoral in 2003, and suffered a devastating head injury and never regained consciousness, dying 14 years later in 2017.
Jamie’s eight-year-old Shires Mollie and William were sent on their way by the chief constable of Gloucestershire and representatives of the fire and rescue service earlier this month.
The Press photographed them on Sunday afternoon as they clopped along Cemetery Road after coming into York up the A19 through Fulford.