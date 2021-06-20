AMAZON Prime Day starts from midnight - what can you save and what are the biggets bargains?

Despite its name, Prime Day actually lasts for two days but you'll need to be quick to grab the best bargains.

Yes it's only for Prime customers but if you fancy getting in on the action there's a way to cut yourself in by signing up for a 30 day trial.

So what can you expect?

l Amazon gadgets - big savings Amazon always slashes the price of its own gadgets for these special days so look for deep cuts in Kindles, Amazon Echo devices (including, perhaps, the Echo Auto device for your car) and Fire tablets. Previous Prime Days have seen the price of many of these items cut by as much as 50%.

The online retailer has already confirmed: Echo Dot (4th gen) – £24.99 (was £49.99).

Fire TV Cube – £59.99 (was £109.99).

Fire TV Stick 4K – £26.99 (was £49.99).

Fire HD 8 tablet – £39.99 (was £89.99).

Fire HD 10 tablet – £79.99 (was £149.99).

Blink Mini – £21.99 (was £34.99).

But the fun doesn't end there.

Prime Day is such a big event that many major manufacturers can't afford to ignore it any more.

So look for great deals on home appliances (including Shark vaccums, Philips, Samsung and Bosch), electronics (headphones, TVs, smartwatches and Bluetooth speakers), beauty products, toys and DIY equipment.

According to the Money Saving Expert website Amazon is also expected to unveil: Personal Care Appliances – Up to 29% off on Philips Lumea Prestige IPL, up to 75% off on Oral-B electric toothbrushes and up to 67% off on Philips Sonicare electric toothbrushes. Also, up to 50% off on male styling appliances including Philips, Braun, Wahl, etc.

Fragrances – 60% off men and women fragrances including Calvin Klein, Hugo Boss and Jimmy Choo Make-up – Up to 50% off L'Oreal Paris, Rimmel, Maybelline, Real Techniques, etc.

One last thing: just because it's in the Prime Day sale don't assume it's a bargain.

You can use the website Camelcamelcamel (no we have no idea why it's called that) to check the price history of items.

And keep an eye out for flash sales - big cuts in prices for a limited time only.

Read MSE's tips for a successful Prime Day here