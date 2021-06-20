POLICE searching for a missing 78-year-old York man have discovered a body in the River Ouse.
North Yorkshire Police said that the family of the man had been informed and were being supported by officers, and the force asked for their privacy to be respected at this extremely difficult time.
York Rescue Boat tweeted that its team had been called out this morning by police to support a missing person search, and its lifeboat along with land based teams were deployed.
"Sadly a body was located and recovered by our team," it said.
"Our thoughts remain with the family at this time."
Police appealed earlier today for help in locating Roger Gray, 78, who had gone missing from his York home.
