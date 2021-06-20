A CYCLIST was found unconscious in a North Yorkshire road early today.
North Yorkshire Police said the man, who is in his 30s, had suffered a serious head injury and had been taken to Hull Royal Infirmary.
A spokesperson said the cyclist was found by a passerby at about 2am in Peasholm Road, Scarborough, not far from the crazy golf course.
"There is a road closure in place at Peasholm North Marine and Victoria Park, while officers work at the scene to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident," they said.
"Anyone who was travelling in the area late Saturday night, early Sunday morning, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room. Please use reference number 12210143237 when passing on any information."