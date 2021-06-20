THE ages of York's youngest and oldest residents to have died with Covid have been revealed by City of York Council.
The authority said in its latest Covid data tracker report that the ages of such victims ranged from 44 to 104, with the average age of residents to have died being 82.1
The report also says the age profile of residents who have died in the council area is older than the national average, with 79.6 per cent aged 75+ compared with 72.9 per cent nationally.
It says 47.7 per cent of York residents who died were male, compared with a national average of 54.4 per cent.
It says that since the start of the pandemic, for deaths occurring up to June 4 and registered up to June 12, 397 York residents were recorded as having died with Covid-19.
It says 228 died in hospital, 136 in care homes, 25 at home or elsewhere and eight in a hospice, and the number of deaths per 100,000 of population in York was 188.49, which was lower than the national average of 232.61.
