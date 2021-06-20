A 78-YEAR-OLD man has gone missing in York.
North Yorkshire Police said today that Roger Gray was missing from his home in Loxley Close, York.
It said officers were concerned for his welfare of Roger and were appealing for anyone who thought they might have seen him to get in touch.
"It is believed Roger is wearing a blue quilted coat, and grey trousers," said a spokesperson.
"He left home in his car, a green Vauxhall Astra, registration number MJ17 UWU.
"Anyone with any information about the whereabouts of Roger, or his car, is asked to contact police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information to the force control room."
