EMERGENCY services say they have no idea why a helicopter has been flying over York for much of today.
The helicopter has been seen tracking across the city both this morning and this afternoon, sparking speculation that it might be involved in a police search, for example for a missing person.
But North Yorkshire Police said the helicopter was not involved in police work, with a member of staff saying that even an off duty officer had rung in to ask whether it was involved in a police operation.
They suggested the craft might instead be involved in commercial filming of the city.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said it had no knowledge of the helicopter, and it was not involved in any search in York.
One possibility is that Northern Powergrid has once again taken to the sky above York to patrol and protect its power network.
The company which powers everyday life for eight million people was seen over York on Thursday, carrying out its annual programme of helicopter patrols to inspect thousands of kilometres of its power lines and assets.
