POLICE have been shocked to see an E-scooter rider trying to get on to a Yorkshire motorway.
West Yorkshire Police Road Policing Unit tweeted a video of the scooter on the chevrons, trying to join the M606 at Bradford.
It said officers on patrol were shocked to see it trying to join a live motorway lane with 70mph traffic.
It said the scooter was seized and the rider reported, adding: "Privately owned E-Scooters cannot legally be used on a public road/pavement and only on private land."
