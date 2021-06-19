A YORK Rotarian is to receive a national award for her voluntary work in tackling period poverty.

Issy Sanderson, of Nether Poppleton, who is a member of York Ainsty Rotary, is being awarded a prestigious Champions of Change award, intended to recognise the outstanding and inspirational humanitarian and community service of volunteers from around the country.

The virtual ceremony, hosted on June 30 by Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland, was delayed due to Covid restrictions.

A spokesman said Issy, who was among 12 winners from 2020, had drawn on her experience from living and working in developing countries, where she ran self-help projects in poor communities, to help tackle the suffering of girls and women who do not have access to feminine hygiene products.

"The Yorkits Project runs hands-on workshops where volunteers come together to make washable and easy to use feminine hygiene kits so girls, who often don’t attend school whilst menstruating, can have access to uninterrupted schooling," he said.

"Yorkits has helped to highlight the issue of period poverty overseas and in the UK. The kits have changed lives, particularly in Africa and Asia, giving thousands of girls’ access to uninterrupted education, and giving women in the community the means to make their own self-help kits, tackling ‘period poverty’ internationally.

"The search for winners was carried out across Rotary’s vibrant network of over 1,700 Rotary clubs, with Rotary members and also members of the public having their extraordinary work recognised. This ranged from fitting prosthetic limbs on amputees in Pakistan to supporting adults with learning difficulties gain employment opportunities."

Tom Griffin, President of Rotary International in Great Britain & Ireland, said: “The Champions Awards are about giving those who pioneer, lead and support some amazing volunteering projects the recognition they deserve.

“Rotary is certainly a place where people can turn their passion and ideas into lasting change. There are so many heroes out there and to them I say “thank you and keep doing what you’re doing”.

“Naturally, we were saddened that Issy wasn’t able to receive her award last year but we are delighted to invite her to join the 2021 winners so she can receive the recognition she deserves. Issy’s work is invaluable in helping those who continue to be affected by period poverty and she is a very worthy recipient of one of this year’s awards.”