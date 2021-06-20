A POPULAR village pub near York whose landlord died from Covid earlier this year has failed - so far - to reopen from the lockdown.
Gordon Watkins, who was York's longest serving landlord, died in February just weeks before he was due to celebrate 40 years in charge of the Ebor at Bishopthorpe.
He was known as Samuel Smith’s Brewery’s last tenant landlord and his son Chris said in February that the pub would now become a managed house following his father’s death.
But there are currently no signs of the pub reopening and the brewery will not speak to the media on any issue.
Bishopthorpe councillor John Galvin said the pub had been a 'great asset' to the village and he hoped it would reopen, although he had heard no news about when this might happen.
"It was extremely well patronised and had a strong following, and was an attraction for the village," he said.