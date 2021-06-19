NEW data has revealed that out of 144 new Covid cases in York, only five involved people aged over 60.

The figures, contained in City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report, relate to the period June 6 to 12.

They appear to reflect the high level of protection given to people who have been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, who are mostly in the older age groups.

The cases translate into a rate of 10.1 cases per 100,000 of population for people aged 60+ and a rate of 68.4 for the population as a whole.

The national and regional rate averages for the over 60s were 14.3 and 14.6 respectively, and for the population as a whole they were 75.2 and 81.8 respectively.

It was reported yesterday that analysis by Public Health England suggests a single dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca vaccine will reduce a person's chances of catching coronavirus and then needing to go to hospital by about 75 per cent.

It shows the vaccine is just as effective for the Delta variant as the Alpha variant, although the first dose is slightly less effective at preventing someone catching coronavirus.

Among people who have received two doses of vaccine, the chances of catching and being hospitalised by coronavirus is reduced by more than 90 per cent.