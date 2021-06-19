COUNCILLORS have rejected plans for a block of 86 student flats to be built in York – saying they fear residents will develop mental health problems if there is not more shared space to socialise.

Developers KMRE Group outlined plans to build student accommodation on the site of the former Plumbase in Fawcett Street.

The application had already been deferred by councillors on a planning committee – when Cllr Pete Kilbane said the development looked “like a student battery farm”.

The plans came back before the planning panel on Thursday but some councillors were dismayed to find the number of studio flats planned for the building had not changed.

Gary Swarbrick, speaking on behalf of the applicants, said the project has “found the right balance” and added that the ground floor corridor had been reconfigured to create some extra shared space.

He said: “A recent study found that 42 per cent of students were dissatisfied with their experience of private renting in York. To this end the purpose-built market remains strong and there’s clear demand from students.”

He added that students’ expectations have changed, saying many want privacy and do not want to share bathrooms or kitchens.

But Cllr Jonny Crawshaw criticised the lack of shared space, saying: “It’s going to be very easy for people who are vulnerable to get isolated.

“Rates of self harm are rising and I don’t think it’s hyperbolic to talk about that. You are less likely to experience poor mental health if you are socially connected.”

The developers said one of the 86 studio flats could be sacrificed to create an extra 30 sqm for a common room.

Cllr Martin Rowley questioned if there was a need for more student accommodation in the area.

Work is already underway on a 368-bedroom student development at Frederick House nearby in Fulford Road. And plan have been unveiled for a 280-bedroom student accommodation block at the former Mecca Bingo in Fishergate, about 200 metres away.

Councillors rejected the plans by a majority vote on the grounds that there is a lack of amenity space in the scheme.