CHANNEL 4's Come Dine With Me is searching for York residents to take part in the next series.
Are you bored of cooking for your partner, housemates or children? Do you think your cooking skills have improved over lockdown and you're finally ready to test them out on the wider world?
Yorkshire's best chefs who think they've got what it takes to host the perfect dinner party could walk away with £1,000.
Filming is set to take place from September 13, 2021.
Sasha Risner, casting producer at Channel 4, said: "Following the success of previous episodes in Yorkshire we are back looking for hosts to create the recipe for success.
"We are looking for keen cooks with bags of energy and who are up for the challenge of winning £1,000!"
The only criteria is that you are over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.
For this series, due to Covid-19, Come Dine With Me will be filmed in a centralised house to host social dinner parties.
To apply for Series 18 and 19, you can apply online here or email cdwm@multistory.tv