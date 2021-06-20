SELBY businesses have rallied round to try and get a 38-year-old father of two private health care after he has become a “prisoner in his own body.”

Daniel Hodgson was fit and healthy before January this year and had no history of medical problems, but overnight his life turned upside down.

In January, he felt a rupture in the left temple of his head and immediately collapsed. Now the only way he can spend time with his two young daughters is by lying flat and still on the floor.

After the incident and calling an ambulance that took him to hospital where they carried out numerous scans, the hospital decided to perform a spinal lumbar puncture to test for meningitis.

His family believe this caused him to have a spinal fluid leak which results in Daniel having low protective fluid surrounding the brain.

They took him to six different hospitals but found they were getting no answers and decided to take him to private healthcare and because of the severity of the condition, an operation to seal the spinal fluid leak was booked within a week.

Overall, this has cost the family thousands of pounds and they can no longer afford it. They are looking for donations and support to their GoFundMe page.

Daniel’s sister, Jema Barton, lives in Selby and dad, Dennis, lives in Wilberfoss.

Jema said: “Selby have been amazing with their support. Abacus Accountancy gave £100 and Sapori gave £200 and they filled their restaurant with donation pots.

“The Oddfellows in Wilberfoss are going to be putting leaflets in the pub as well as already sharing on the facebook page. He is at the end of his strength now. I will not give up until I get my brother back.”

Daniel, who lives in Richmond, said: “I have to have a scan on my neck to assess the blood vessels that go up to my brain and over the side of my scalp because whenever I stand, I just can’t tolerate it. It’s like my brain just tells me, you’ve got to lie down.

“I’m literally just a prisoner of my own body, not just a prisoner of my own home, which some people would say ‘oh that’s the life of luxury you just get to relax all day’.

“It’s certainly not relaxing, I would do anything, I’m a hiker, I like to do the Three Peaks challenge and Roseberry topping, I’ve been everywhere with my father.

“But I can’t do any of that anymore, I’m lucky if I’m just a spectator in the car, because I can’t really tolerate car journeys because my head wobbles as the car moves which is just as bad as standing up. I prefer to stay still at home.”

Dennis said: “I have seen my son cry since he was ten and now he cries everyday and so do I just not in front of him. He breaks down in my arms when I’m there.

“Everyday is a battle but we can’t and wont give up. The doctors at BMI Manchester have been absolutely amazing and have already carried out 2 important procedures which have greatly helped him. We have specialist private neuro surgeon appointments coming up with some of the best doctors and we are determined to get to the bottom of his condition. But this will cost and we need peoples help. we have spent over 15,000 so far but sadly this was to cure him.

“The pain of this has been more than we can bare and it has become a case of day to day survival feeling that we are in a living nightmare that never ends with no light at the end of the tunnel.”