YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has increased again - taking it above the 70 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by six to 74.5 cases per 100,000 population. This is just below the UK national average rate, which stands at 77.4 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 39 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 12,755.
In North Yorkshire the rate has dropped very slightly by 0.4 to 45.1 cases per 100,000 population. A further 81 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 45.1 cases per 100,000 population.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by one to 32.2 cases per 100,000 population. A further 30 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 18,837.
Across the UK, a further 10,476 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,610,893.