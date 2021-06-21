A NORTH Yorkshire police hero and his wife have marked a very special anniversary with a party at the care home where they now live together.

Retired police officer Ken Dale and his wife Betty celebrated their platinum wedding anniversary at the Alba Rose Care Home in Pickering on June 16.

The celebration was attended by the couple’s family and friends, as well as the area commander for Scarborough Police, Andrea Kell.

Alba Rose registered manager, Tamyn Milton-Wright, said: "Ken and Betty are a lovely couple and it was an absolute privilege to be able to join them for this special celebration."

The couple met at a dance in Hutton Le Hole and were married 70 years ago on June 16 1951.

The pair said that a good helping of "give and take" is the secret to a long and happy marriage.

The chief constable of North Yorkshire, Lisa Winward, sent a special letter to the couple, which was read out by the Area Commander, thanking them for their "dedication and strength".

Ken, 92, joined the police force in Filey in 1948 on what was to become the start of a distinguished 37-year career, during which he received the Queen’s Medal for Bravery - after disarming a man who was holding his wife hostage in a car packed with petrol cans and a hand grenade.

His award was presented to him by the High Sherriff of North Yorkshire.

Ken retired from the police in 1985 and then got involved in local politics and served on North Yorkshire County Council for many years.

Betty was very active in the WI, Local Conservative party, RNLI and St John's Ambulance - where she too was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

The couple have two children, Stuart and Elizabeth, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.