COVID cases have been reported in 12 York schools - and one care home.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that as of Wednesday, there was one unidentified care home in the local authority's area with a confirmed infection, involving at least one staff member or resident.
However, there had still not been an 'outbreak', involving more than two cases, since February 25.
It said that in the seven days up to last Monday, 18 children of primary or secondary school age tested positive across 12 different schools.
As of last Friday, the University of York was reporting that six individuals within the university community were currently self-isolating because they had had a positive Covid-19 test, while as of Monday, York St John University was reporting that two individuals were self-isolating.
