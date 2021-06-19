BUOYED by the success of its small SUV, the Mokka, Vauxhall has given it lashings of sharp new styling to provide it with something that the first version lacked – the wow factor.

There’s an all-electric version too, in addition to the petrol and diesel powertrains.

But it’s the attention to detail in the styling that will woo many buyers to the showroom.

It’s certainly bold, with striking touches to the bodywork like the central crease running down the bonnet, the ultra-slim headlights and a thoroughly modern digitised dashboard.

I tested the SRi Sat Nav version matched with what must surely be the pick of the engines, the 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol offering 130PS. There’s a 100PS version too, and if you prefer diesel there’s a 1.5-litre turbo.

With the focus on styling and technology, there are nine trim levels with prices ranging from a very reasonable £20,740 to an eye-popping £34,995.

The attributes that made the Mokka such a Top Ten favourite are still all there, of course: excellent ride height, decent acceleration, some grunt at low revs and a comfortable ride. It just looks and feels so much more exciting to drive.

My test car was matched with the eight-speed automatic gearbox (the alternative is a six-speed manual), which provides for a relaxing drive and offers very little turbo lag. I thoroughly recommend it.

This new Mokka not only stacks up against Ford’s excellent Puma but also even has the looks to match Range Rover’s Evoque.

Shorter and wider than before, the Mokka now measures 4,151mm long, 1,791mm wide and 1,531mm tall. Compared to the previous model, it is 124mm shorter and 10mm wider, while the wheelbase has been increased by 2mm.

Weight has been reduced by up to 120kg and body rigidity improved to reduce energy consumption and make the car more responsive, agile and fun to drive.

The fun does not stop with the way it drives. Customers can choose a combination of contrasting roof and bonnet colours and there are colourful inserts both inside the cabin and even on the wheel trims.

This is the first Vauxhall model to feature its new Pure Panel digital instrument display. An integrated display contains both the digital instrument panel and the central touchscreen.

The Pure Panel is available in two formats, depending on trim level. Entry versions feature a seven-inch digital instrument panel with seven-inch central touch screen. Premium versions get a 12-inch digital instrument panel along with a 10-inch central colour touchscreen.

Some of the options come straight out of the catalogue for more expensive cars, such as six-way ergonomic seats, a full leather interior, heated front seats and driver’s seat massage function.

Boot capacity is virtually unchanged and a little disappointing. With the rear seats up, the Mokka has up to 350 litres of boot space, extending to 1,105 litres with the rear row folded.

You will have to select from the Sri trim upwards to opt for the 1.2-litre petrol engine with 130PS, but I would say it is worth the extra cost.

All Mokka models come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The standard multimedia system also features Bluetooth connectivity, DAB radio, hands-free calls via the steering wheel, and SMS read out and reply functionality.

On the safety front, all models come with automatic emergency city braking, cruise control, a speed limiter, forward collision alert, speed sign recognition, driver drowsiness alert and lane departure warning with lane keeping assist.

All Mokka variants are also equipped with latest generation LED lights, both front and rear.

The Mokka is available in SE, SRi, SRi Nav Premium, Elite Nav, Elite Nav Premium, Ultimate Nav and Launch Edition trim levels.

The lowdown:

Vauxhall Mokka 1.2 Turbo SRI Sat Nav

Price: £27,455 (Mokka range from £20,740)

Engine: 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol producing 130PS

Transmission: Eight-speed automatic driving front wheels

Performance: 0 to 60mph in 9.2 seconds; top speed 124mph

Economy: 47.1-47.9mpg combined

CO2 emissions: 137g/km

Star ratings:

Performance: ****

Economy: ****

Ride/Handling: ****

Space/Practicality: ****

Equipment: *****

Security/Safety: ****

Value For Money: ****

OVERALL: ****