A CASHBOX robber “whacked” a security guard into his van and ran off with money that could have been spent on council services, York Crown Court heard.

Oliver Duke Wharton, 25, "targeted" the guard for the daylight attack in Union Terrace car park, York Crown Court heard.

He has 38 previous convictions including for actual bodily harm.

In 2018, the same court heard how he had knocked out a pensioner doing his Christmas shopping in Davygate and gave him a bleed on the brain.

On April 24 this year, wearing dark clothing and with his hood up, Wharton waited in the car park for the guard to collect ticket machine takings, said Matthew Collins, prosecuting.

When the guard, who was wearing a visor, returned to his van, he heard a thud from behind and Wharton hit him. .

The robber grabbed the City of York Council cash box as the guard fell unconscious onto the van and fled.

Mr Collins said a member of the public spotted Wharton running off shortly after 12.30pm and alerted police.

He was arrested with the help of CCTV.

There was £127 in the cashbox.

Mr Collins said about the security guard: “Fortunately after what must have been a frightening experience, his injuries were minor – shock and a sore back.”

"The defendant whacked him in the back of the head hard enough to make him lose consciousness for a few seconds.

"He blacked out," said Judge Simon Hickey.

He told Wharton: “It does concern me at your age, you are committing such offences.” .

He called the robbery “targeted”. and said Wharton must have known exactly when the collection was to be made.

Wharton, of Clifton, York, pleaded guilty to robbery and was jailed for two years.

He began his long criminal career when he committed two robberies aged 15 or 16.

For Wharton, Andrew Semple said he had had a poor upbringing because his mother was a drug addict and some of his family were criminally minded.

Wharton had committed offences with them.

On his release wanted to keep away from the relatives who broke the law, and stay out of trouble.

He had carried out the robbery to get money for drugs as he had a heroin addiction.

While in prison on remand, he had been prescribed methadone and he wanted to do drug rehabilitation work in prison.

He had not planned the robbery .

He had just happened to be in the area at the time the cash machine was emptied because he visited the nearby hostel for the homeless, and had taken advantage of the opportunity. .