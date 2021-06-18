POLICE have issued CCTV of a group of people who they believe may hold important information regarding an incident where a six-year-old girl received a dog bite to her lip.
The incident happened at McDonald’s restaurant in Boroughbridge Road, Upper Poppleton at around 4.30pm on Friday May 28 - and resulted in the child receiving injuries to her lip which required hospital treatment.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the people in the image, as they believe they may hold information that will help the investigation.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for PC Mike Halstead or email mike.halstead@northyorkshire.police.uk
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12210127305 when passing on information.
