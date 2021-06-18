Former City of York Council chief executive Kersten England has admitted she will be watching tonight's England vs Scotland Euro 2020 match "from behind a cushion".

Ms England, a native Scot born and raised in Edinburgh, said she is nervous about the match but that having a "local derby" in the tournament will be a "great spectacle".

There will be split loyalties in her household as Ms England's husband is English, but she is hoping to have her children with her to watch the match who, despite being born in England, are Scottish at heart.

Tonight's match at Wembley will be the first time England and Scotland have met in a tournament since Euro 96 - also at Wembley - when England won 2-0, thanks in part to a wonder goal from Paul Gascoigne.

Ms England, now chief executive at Bradford Council, said she still remembers Gary McAllister's missed penalty during that match, and is hoping Scotland can get a better result later today.

She said: "It's never an easy watch as a Scotland fan, I'll be watching from behind a cushion or just making cups of tea to ease the nerves!

"I'm looking forward to it and it's going to be a great spectacle having a 'local derby' in the Euros.

"I'd say never underestimate Scotland, we're the underdogs and capable of an upset; if we play with confidence we'll give England a run for their money.

"My husband is English but I'm Scottish and so are my kids despite being born in Bradford, hopefully they can join me to back me up otherwise it might be a bit lonely for me!"

England face Scotland in the second round of group matches at Euro 2020 at Wembley Stadium at 8pm today, with live coverage of the match on ITV.